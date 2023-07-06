4Sight Automation achieves Gold System Integrator of Rockwell Automation

Left: Deniz Dorak, Regional Channel Manager, META, Rockwell Automation, and right: Danie Badenhorst, MD, Asset Automation Division at 4Sight.

Rockwell Automation is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. With a strong presence in Africa, the company has been at the forefront of providing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. One of the key initiatives undertaken by Rockwell Automation is the System Integrator programme, which forms part of the Partner Network Programme.

What is the Gold System Integrator Programme?

The Gold System Integrator status is to recognise and collaborate with system integrators that demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, industry knowledge and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. These system integrators undergo rigorous training, certification and evaluation processes to earn the gold status.

Benefits of being a Gold System Integrator:

Being a Gold System Integrator of Rockwell Automation provides numerous benefits to 4Sight Automation. Firstly, 4Sight gains access to Rockwell Automation's extensive range of cutting-edge technologies and solutions. This enables us to deliver innovative and comprehensive automation solutions to our customers, addressing their unique challenges and requirements. Additionally, Gold System Integrators receive technical support, ensuring prompt assistance and efficient problem-solving.

Why choose 4Sight Automation, Gold System Integrator?

Collaborating with a Gold System Integrator of Rockwell Automation brings several advantages to businesses. These integrators possess in-depth knowledge of Rockwell Automation's products and solutions, allowing them to design and implement customised automation systems tailored to specific industry needs. Furthermore, Gold System Integrators have a proven track record of successful project execution and customer satisfaction, ensuring reliable and efficient project delivery.

Conclusion:

The Gold System Integrator programme of Rockwell Automation Africa has been instrumental in driving innovation, productivity and growth in the industrial automation sector. The Gold System Integrator programme has proven to be a valuable asset for both Rockwell Automation and 4Sight Automation, ensuring mutual success and customer satisfaction.

