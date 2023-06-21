Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

InterSystems positioned as strong performer in independent analyst report ranking data management for analytics capabilities

InterSystems debuts in analyst report that cites strengths in performance, data integration and deployment options.

Issued by Anti-Clockwise Consulting for InterSystems
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., 21 Jun 2023

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, was recognised as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023 that ranks top data management and analytics (DMA) vendors.

The Forrester Wave Data Management for Analytics report evaluated DMA vendors based on 26 criteria that include architecture and data modelling capabilities, performance, scale and use cases.

InterSystems was named as a strong performer and received the highest scores possible in four criteria, which were: product vision, data integration, deployment options and performance. The report recognises the InterSystems IRIS data platform for “comprehensive DMA capabilities that are proven at massive scale” and strengths in performance, data integration and deployment options. The report notes that the company is “a good fit for large companies looking for a high-performance DMA solution across several key use cases that want to extend their architecture toward data fabric”.

"Our debut as a strong performer in the Forrester DMA Wave report is, for us, a testament to InterSystems' ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance data management solutions," said Scott Gnau, Global Head of Data Platforms at InterSystems. "Business leaders need faster time to insight to empower their decision-making, so we focus on making real-time, predictive and prescriptive insights easy. Our customers’ success is our top priority.”

The next-generation InterSystems IRIS data platform combines operational and analytic capabilities with a comprehensive interoperability platform to deliver high performance for real-time analytics and mission-critical applications to enable companies to extend their architecture towards smart data fabrics.

To download The Forrester Wave: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023, click here.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Enterprise Feb 20, 2023

Focus on analysts: Does industry recognition matter?

IT in Healthcare Feb 27, 2023

InterSystems solutions earn Certified Data Partner designation by NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation Programme

Enterprise Jan 10, 2023

InterSystems positioned as visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

IT in Healthcare Apr 21, 2023

InterSystems supports development of better-connected healthcare data throughout Africa

Technodyn International showcases support to growing African aviation industry

InterSystems launches HealthShare Health Connect Cloud in AWS Marketplace