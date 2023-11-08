Home

Celebrating GIS Month

Discover the power of geospatial data to transform industries.

Issued by Scarlet Letter for AfriGIS
Johannesburg, 08 Nov 2023

Brian Civin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, AfriGIS.

November is GIS Month, a time when the industry highlights the crucial role of geospatial data in business decision-making. Organisations, government agencies, educational institutions and GIS professionals engage in activities aimed at promoting awareness of GIS and its wide-ranging applications.

The month serves as a platform to recognise the advancements in geospatial technology and its widespread impact on various industries. It also encourages collaboration and knowledge sharing among GIS professionals, contributing to the continued growth and development of GIS as a powerful tool for solving complex spatial problems.

“Geospatial information systems (GIS) have become indispensable tools for organisations worldwide,” says Brian Civin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at AfriGIS. “The accuracy of data is a fundamental pillar that influences every aspect of business operations. It serves as the foundation for informed decision-making, the development of future strategies and overall success. AfriGIS recognises this importance and is committed to delivering the most precise and trustworthy geospatial data in the market.”

From assisting fast-food franchises to optimise outlet placement to improving first-time delivery success rates for courier companies, aiding banks and financial services in compliance and customer segmentation, to helping governments in electoral processes, service delivery and tax collection, virtually every sector benefits from the insights offered by geospatial information and analyses.

“Our data sets undergo meticulous maintenance and regular updates to ensure their reliability,” says Civin. “Whether you require specific location information or complex decision-making support through geospatial data, our product and service offerings play a pivotal role in helping organisations make informed decisions, optimising their operations and achieving growth."

As we celebrate GIS Month, AfriGIS invites businesses and individuals to explore the possibilities and advantages of geospatial data. Whether you aim to enhance your retail strategies, streamline logistics or gain deeper insights into your customer base, AfriGIS’s geospatial solutions offer tangible benefits.

Visit AfriGIS to learn more about our geospatial solutions.

