China Telecom, ZTE, SpaceIoT complete industry's first 5G NTN deployment in Marine Scenario * The industry's first marine scenario 5G NTN deployment, including a multi-terminal and multi-scenario real-time service showcase, has been completed in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province.

* The system uses the Tiantong mobile satellite communication system and the NTN-enabled 5G base stations and terminals, and complies with the 3GPP R17 NTN international standard.

5G NTN Ocean float used for water quality monitoring.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the 5G non-ground network (NTN) deployment for the industry's first marine scenario in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, in collaboration with China Telecom Zhejiang Co, China Telecom Satellite Communications Co, China Telecom R&D Institute and SpaceIoT.

This achievement enables satellite-ground interaction and service data transmission in marine and uninhibited island scenarios, highlighting the capability to deliver real-time, multi-terminal and multi-scenario services such as marine water quality monitoring, temperature and humidity monitoring, and emergency rescuing on unmanned island. The system utilises China’s independently developed Tiantong mobile communication satellite, along with NTN 5G base stations and terminals. Furthermore, it adheres to the NTN international standards specified in 3GPP R17.

5G NTN IOT terminals used for temperature and humidity monitoring.

In marine water quality monitoring scenarios, 5G NTN-enabled marine buoys collect data including dissolved oxygen levels, water temperature, total dissolved solids (TDS), pH values and location information. This collected data is transmitted through 5G NTN networks to a cloud platform for data resolution and processing, enabling real-time marine water quality monitoring and data backhaul.

In the Zhoushan uninhibited island monitoring scenario, temperature and humidity data is transmitted to the service platform using 5G NTN IOT terminals for analysis and processing.

In uninhabited islands in Zhoushan, emergency rescue simulations for the injured are conducted using 5G NTN satellite messenger terminals. A 5G NTN terminal can autonomously transmit location information. Additionally, a mobile phone can connect to a 5G NTN terminal via Bluetooth for sending and receiving voice messages and rescue messages.

5G NTN terminal sending emergency response information.

China Telecom has been committed to building the "land, marine, space and sky" integrated communication capability. This showcase of multi-type terminals in sea scenarios demonstrates the service capabilities of the 5G NTN network. 5G NTN technology seamlessly combines cellular and satellite communication systems, ensuring ubiquitous network coverage for sea and remote mountainous areas. It meets the diverse application needs of short messages, IOT and positioning, and effectively addresses natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and typhoons.