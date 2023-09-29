Computer skills drive targets unemployed youth

Computer literacy is a fundamental requirement for personal and professional success, says Gijima.

ICT services firm Gijima has partnered with private hospital group Lenmed and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to facilitate a computer skills training initiative to empower and upskill unemployed youth from Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

The training initiative also targets semi-skilled workers within the Lenmed Health Group with essential computer literacy and digital skills.

According to the organisations, this strategic collaboration seeks to not only promote the development of youth and staff members from Lenmed’s Gauteng hospitals – Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital, Daxina Private Hospital, Randfontein Private Hospital and Zamokuhle Private Hospital – but also to bridge the digital divide and foster a technologically-inclusive society.

They point out that as technology continues to shape the modern business world, computer literacy has become a fundamental requirement for personal and professional success.

Unfortunately, say the organisations, many individuals still lack access to proper computer skills training and resources, inhibiting their ability to participate fully in the digital age.

“We are excited to have collaborated with Gijima and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation in providing computer lessons to those who lack the skill and necessary resources,” says Amil Devchand, Lenmed group CEO.

“At Lenmed, we firmly believe that access to and the ability to properly use technology to advance oneself should be available to everyone.

“Through this sponsorship, which is an extension of how we further Lenmed’s mission to create prosperous communities, we hope to foster a more inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

The programme, hosted at the Lenmed Nursing College, recently saw 50 beneficiaries graduating in basic computer literacy and digital communication skills.

The organisations add that the training sessions were conducted by Umbuso Digital Technology Organisation – a training service provider and non-profit organisation.

Elisa Makwa, head of transformation at Gijima, says: “We believe in creating transformational digital solutions to South African citizens in order to bridge the digital divide caused by the lack of technological skills in our society.

“Through this sponsorship, we believe the positive impact will be long-lasting and passed to many other individuals.”

“We are delighted to have members of the youth clubs participating in this important course. It will sharpen their digital skills and enable them to compete in the job market,” says Prema Naidoo, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation board member.