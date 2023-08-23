Forge Academy absorbs 5G training participants

A graduate of the 5G training camp with Gugu Sema, senior manager of 4IR at MICT SETA.

Forge Academy & Labs has absorbed 10 of its 5G training camp participants into facilitator roles within the organisation.

The graduates were part of the 5G training camp facilitated by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) and Forge Academy & Labs.

Forge is an education facility focused on training African students so that they are equipped with the skills required for the fourth industrial revolution.

Last year, it opened a 5G lab at its Fourways campus. The lab is based on the Nokia 5G Futures Labs model in Sydney, Australia.

Forge Academy notes the 5G Futures Lab is part of continued investment in all future skills technology, to stay ahead of 4IR training delivery. It adds that it can be used by other companies as a 5G facility to test apps and development in this space.

The academy offers 5G global certification training for those wanting to certify in the technology.

Training in 5G certificates enables participants to learn about the latest generation of wireless communication and closes the gap in digital skills that currently exists in South Africa.

The absorbed cohort, who are now working as facilitators of the training camp, have international 5G and Amazon Web Services (AWS) certification and are registered 5G cooperatives that will be monitored and supported by Forge.

Last year, AWS and Forge Academy launched a programme in search of 15 youths for the 5G certification and cloud practitioner programme in partnership with MICT SETA.

During the camp, participants were trained on international 5G certification, international cloud practitioner certification and new venture creation, and undertook industry-related practical projects to gain experience.

The training camp is aimed at unemployed youth from townships, rural areas and those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The initiative was created as part of the partnership between MICT SETA and Forge to introduce ICT interventions to bridge the digital skills gap and arm participants with the skills needed to survive in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Gugu Sema, senior manager of 4IR at MICT SETA, says the initiative outlines the mission of the partnership between the organisations.

“Through this training, the MICT SETA (and Forge Academy) aims to empower young people to think creatively and explore the potential applications of 5G technology. By inspiring innovation, this training has the potential to drive economic growth and enhance the technological capabilities of South Africa,” says Sema.

The latest intake for the training camp is yet to happen. Those who are interested in applying will need a minimum NQF 4 level or grade 12 qualification. There are also two mandatory online assessments that must be completed during the application process.

Click here to apply.

Underlying the mission of the organisation, Sema concludes: “The MICT SETA is committed to equipping young people with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age. With the rapid advancements in technology, staying informed and continuously improving skills is crucial for professionals to remain competitive in the industry.”