'She Wins Africa' accelerator seeks female entrepreneurs

She Wins Africa seeks applications from female techpreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

She Wins Africa, a programme to assist female techpreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa with skills development, has opened applications for its first cohort.

Established in June by theInternational Finance Corporation(IFC)− a member of the World Bank Group − the initiative offers training, mentorship and networking opportunities that will help the techpreneurs’ start-ups succeed.

In the medium-term, the company says it is looking to support 400 women-led Sub-Saharan Africa start-ups with skills and capacity-building to strengthen their businesses and help them more easily access financing.

Prospective participants must be females of 21 years of age and above, and their business must use technology as a central component to rendering a service.

“African women have the highest rate of entrepreneurial activity in the world, at an estimated 24%, and are more likely to start businesses than their counterparts in other regions in the world. However, several factors persistently hinder the potential of female founders and entrepreneurs in Africa.

“These include lack of access to start-up capital, lack of access to start-up support ecosystems and networks that deliver capacity-building support. She Wins Africa aims to address these challenges and improve opportunities for women-led start-ups to access financing,” says the IFC.

The 12-month programme will provide participants with an opportunity to network with venture capitalists, to help facilitate matchmaking and pitching sessions between the entrepreneurs and investors to facilitate the flow of funds to women-owned businesses.

Championing women in the private sector is central to IFC's strategy in Africa, where it promotes gender equality and equal access to opportunities. It provides leadership training, market access, peer networks and business management skills.

For more information, visit the She Wins Africa website. The closing date for applications is yet to be announced.