BCX extends entries deadline for innovation awards

By Staff Writer
11 Aug 2023
Entries for the fifth annual BCX Digital Innovation Awards must be submitted by 31 August.

IT solutions provider BCX is giving businesses more time to enter the 2023 Digital Innovation Awards, extending the application deadline to 31 August.

The shortlisting and judging will take place from September to October, with the winners announced later in the year at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg, says BCX.

This year’s awards, according to BCX, see an expansion into countries outside of South Africa, as well as the inclusion of a university category.

Businesses can enter one of three categories: public sector entities, corporate enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Initiated in 2019, the awards recognise organisations that transform through technological advancements, despite the challenging times.

Previous entrants and winners include Old Mutual, emergency app Response24, logistics firm RTT and digital authentication platformiiDENTIFii.

Discovery Bank was last year’s first-place winner. ShopriteX came in second place for the Checkers Xtra Savings Sixty60 integration, while iiDENTIFii was third.

“We entered these awards in 2019 in the SME category and went on to win the award. Last year, we entered in the enterprise category and we were up against big and reputable companies,” says Lance Fanaroff, founder of iiDENTIFii.

“I highly recommend companies that want to improve their credibility in the market and build their brand to enter these awards. It does take a lot of time and effort for the participants and the various people involved, but at the end of the day, I think it’s worth it,” comments Fanaroff.

To enter, click here

