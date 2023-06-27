IITPSA invites educators to learn about ChatGPT

Primary and high school teachers are invited to participate in a free webinar aimed at giving them a technology skills boost.

Hosted by the Eastern Cape chapter of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), the webinar will focus on unplugged coding, First Lego League, cyber security awareness and ChatGPT in education.

It will take place on 27 July, from 14:30 to 16:30, with a number of experts set to present.

According to the IITPSA, the cyber security awareness session of the webinar will be presented by Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, which specialises in cyber threat intelligence, research, training, awareness and advisory services.

The unplugged coding segment, which focuses on teaching coding concepts without using devices, will be presented by Mpumezi Gungqisa.

Gungqisa, a graduate from Nelson Mandela University, holds a Bachelor of Science degree. He is currently part of the Leva Foundation’s Tangible Africa Project, directed by professor Jean Greyling. He fills the role of teacher trainer, facilitator and is responsible for outreach in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Says the IITPSA: “A main focus is introducing unplugged/offline coding to learners and educators, as well as visually-impaired individuals. This is achieved by using an innovative approach that bridges the digital divide which under-resourced learners face by providing valuable opportunities in developing coding skills.”

The other presenters are Bronwen Jonson, head of ICT at Summerwood Primary School in Gqeberha, and Mark Brand, senior lecturer in applied technologies at Nelson Mandela University.

Brand will present on ChatGPT in education, while Jonson will detail how her school joined the First Lego League. Summerwood Primary School currently has two teams taking part in the challenge league, with its grade three learners participating in the Explore League.

Those interested in participating in the webinar can register here.