Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

ITWeb TV launches, offering in-depth video content

By Adrian Hinchcliffe
25 Aug 2023
A new ITWeb TV video will be produced and hosted on our site weekly.

ITWeb is proud to announce the official launch of its editorial news video series, ITWeb TV.

Hosted by our talented team of professional journalists and editors, these independent shows feature interviews with South Africa’s ICT newsmakers, turning the spotlight on the trends, issues, technologies and companies shaping the local sector.

Our longer form interviews are a step towards providing a rounded, multimedia news offering and giving our audience more in-depth content.

Over the past few months, we’ve been building up a catalogue of insightful and informative interviews.

Among others, we’ve spoken to Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance; Bongani Mabaso, new MD of SITA; Calvin Collard, CEO and founder of new MVNO Melon Mobile; and Matome Madibana, MICT SETA CEO.

We’ve also sliced, diced and spliced together interviews from ITWeb’s Security Summit, held a couple of months ago but still pertinent today.

We’re planning to produce and host a new ITWeb TV video on our site weekly, so stay tuned. The videos can also be found on our YouTube channel, so don’t forget to search out and subscribe to ITWeb’s channel to stay on top of our latest content.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

VIDEO: Sentech views OTT as opportunity for growth

VIDEO: Bam Telecoms envisions being job creation machine

SA’s cyber risk readiness to come under spotlight at #ITWebSS2023

ITWeb Security Summit Hackathon – #SS23Hack

Video: The true cost of spreadsheets

Channel Jul 7, 2023

VIDEO: iOCO and WithSecure: Predict, prevent, detect and respond to risk