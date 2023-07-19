Supporting the community with 4Sight’s 67 minutes of hope initiative

“4Sight 67 minutes of hope”

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela International Day, 4Sight celebrated and honoured Mandela’s incredible legacy, his championing of peace and equality, through making a significant contribution to tackling poverty.

The special day of unity and compassion encourages individuals worldwide to engage in acts of kindness and service to make a positive impact in their communities.

Aligned to one of the pillars in this year’s theme – food – technology firm 4Sight Holdings was proactive in assisting with a food drive to help during the winter months.

With poverty affecting a huge portion of the South African people, 4Sight committed to supporting an initiative called “4Sight 67 minutes of hope”. Maintaining a sentiment of hope and sustenance, the company sponsored 791 bottles of soup ingredients, ready to be made into hearty soup where each bottle can feed a family of four, so more than 3 100 individuals.

4Sight 67 minutes of hope: A recipe for nourishment and empathy

The concept of 4Sight 67 minutes of hope is simple yet effectual. By combining staple food items like lentils, soup mix, rice and soup powder, we can create a nourishing meal for a family in need. These ingredients, when mixed with water and cooked, provide a wholesome and filling meal that can sustain a family through difficult times.

By providing 4Sight 67 minutes of hope, we can not only address immediate hunger, but also offer a message of support, solidarity and hope. It is a tangible reminder that even in challenging circumstances, kindness and compassion can nourish both the body and the spirit. In just 67 minutes of selfless action, we can create a ripple effect of positive change in our communities.

According to the company, this is the least they could do in giving back to the community and ensuring there were plenty of bottles complete and ready to be packed and delivered on this momentous occasion.

"4Sight is proud to support those in need and show we care and what better day to make a difference to others than on Mandela Day. It provides an opportunity to highlight and help address the challenges faced by underprivileged communities, says Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

The 4Sight teams packed and donated the 791 bottles for 4Sight 67 minutes of hope; these will now be distributed to families in need.

“The 4Sight 67 minutes of hope drive reflects 4Sight’s commitment to making a positive impact. Together, we strive for a brighter future and a more inclusive world for all,” adds Zitzke.