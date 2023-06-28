Huawei’s sustainable advertising solution enables ayoba to expand acquisition to more markets outside of SA

Conrad Geldenhuys, Marketing Manager, ayoba.

In the ever-evolving landscape of mobile apps, users are constantly seeking enhanced convenience and seamless experiences. All-in-one apps have emerged as popular solutions, combining multiple functionalities within a single platform. To further elevate user experiences, app marketplaces such as AppGallery and online advertising platforms such as Petal Ads have joined forces with multifunctional apps to provide brands and app developers with a comprehensive ecosystem of services.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) thrives on collaborations and its latest partnership with ayoba is testament to its success. With its diverse range of features and targeting capabilities, Petal Ads has proven to be an invaluable tool for the business by placing the brand at the forefront of consumers' attention.

Introducing the ayoba app

Ayoba is a mobile messaging app developed by SIMFY Africa. Designed specifically for African users, Ayoba offers a wide range of features, including messaging, voice and video calls, media sharing, channels for news and entertainment as well as games, music and micro-apps. The app has gained immense popularity due to its affordability, data efficiency (free data given to MTN customers in most markets) and localisation features that cater to diverse communities.

Benefits of Petal Ads for the businesses

AppGallery and Petal Ads have served as catalysts for amplifying the reach and impact of the ayoba app. By integrating the app within the Huawei ecosystem, ayoba has enhanced their brand visibility and expanded their customer base.

Targeted advertising and high reach

Petal Ads enables businesses to reach a vast audience of mobile device users, tapping into the growing trend of smartphone usage. With more than 730 million global active Huawei device users, and over 580 million monthly active Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) users, the advertising platform is ideal for those who are looking to expand their reach to a vast and untapped audience.

Speaking on why Petal Ads is suitable for ayoba’s marketing campaigns, Conrad Geldenhuys, Marketing Manager of ayoba, said: “Huawei has direct access to potential app users on non-Huawei devices.

“Thanks to Petal Ads’ enhanced targeting capabilities, ayoba has used specific demographics, interests and locations, ensuring that their ads are shown to the most relevant audience. This precision and channel approach has increased the chances of generating qualified leads and conversions.”

Interactive ad formats and advanced bidding models

Petal Ads has created a versatile ecosystem that can be tailored to individual needs, offering various types of advertisements that reach a wide range of device users as well as 53 000 third-party apps and platforms. By leveraging its cutting-edge advertising options in areas like display and programmatic ads, Petal Ads focuses on important aspects like scalability, accuracy, efficiency and providing a smooth user experience.

Furthermore, Petal Ads has implemented advanced bidding models that utilise algorithms and incorporate machine learning. It offers a range of budgeting options, allowing ayoba to optimise their ad spend effectively. With cost-per-click (CPC) and cost-per-impression (CPM) bidding strategies, ayoba controls their advertising costs while maximising their return on investment (ROI).

“Ayoba is running a CPI (cost per installation) campaign. Our key objective is to acquire users at a reasonable cost and to ensure that the quality of users acquired is retained on ayoba. We appreciate the added value provided and are impressed with the performance,” said Geldenhuys.

This intelligent bidding approach enables ayoba to continuously optimise their marketing efforts, even after reaching maximum efficiency through manual optimisation. By leveraging this technology, Petal Ads drives sustainable results that surpass standard channel averages in the long run.

Performance tracking and optimisation

Petal Ads provides comprehensive analytics and reporting tools that enable ayoba to track the performance of their ads in real-time. This data allows them to make informed decisions, optimise their campaigns and achieve better results over time.

In Geldenhuys’ top unique selling points and advantages of using Petal Ads, he listed: the direct access to information, tracking with an MMP and education around Huawei Petal Ads platform.

Petal Ads has emerged as a powerful tool for amplifying the ayoba app's reach and acquiring users in new markets. The benefits of extend beyond ayoba, offering businesses a platform to increase their reach, engage with consumers and drive conversions. Furthermore, consumers benefit from personalised and relevant content, seamless user experiences and access to services that cater to their needs and interests.

As ayoba continues to leverage the potential of mobile advertising through Petal Ads, its impact and presence in the market are bound to grow, connecting communities and fostering digital connectivity across Africa and beyond.

