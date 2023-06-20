4Sight teams up with ERSBio

Left: Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director 4Sight Channel Partners and right, Delme Hawkins, Sales and Marketing Director of ERSBio.

4Sight Holdings, a multinational technology group listed on the JSE, has formed a partnership with ERSBio to distribute the ERSBio product range in the Middle East, Central Europe and Africa regions.

ERSBio is a market leader in South Africa’s cloud-based time and attendance solutions. Its integration into major biometric suppliers’ devices has granted the company the ability to scale its solution not just for smaller businesses, but large corporations spread across the country as well.

Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director Channel Partners at 4Sight, expresses his enthusiasm for welcoming ERSBio as a new independent software vendor (ISV) partner. He emphasises the importance of ISVs like ERSBio, which is a crucial member of the business applications ecosystem, enabling end-users to maximise their investments. Moorcroft believes ERSBio offers innovative solutions for common business challenges, and the specialised resellers in the Middle East, Central Europe and Africa regions under 4Sight's channel will help them penetrate the expanding business environment.

Delme Hawkins, Sales and marketing director of ERSBio, is confident that the two software platforms complement each other, providing seamless integration between them. Market trends and increased interest indicate that the international market is hungry for integrated solutions, particularly cloud-based ones, which this partnership brings.

4Sight Dynamics Africa operates within 4Sight's Channel Partner Cluster, one of its four distinct business clusters. This cluster is dedicated to managing and growing business partners, utilising highly skilled resources.

Moorcroft emphasises the significance of its channel in the go-to-market strategy. With experienced, business-focused resellers that establish close relationships with end-users to understand their needs, combined with ISVs like ERSBio developing valuable solutions, a powerful ecosystem is created to deliver the desired business benefits to them.