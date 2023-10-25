ZTE hosts 2023 ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico * At the forum, the participants engaged in in-depth communication and reached a consensus on strategic cooperation.

* ZTE will leverage this service-focused event to establish stronger connections with global partners in the field of information communication.

Group photo at ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, held the ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico. Nearly 30 key ZTE partners and industry experts from Europe and America were invited to the forum to discuss and exchange views on hot topics, such as market trends in Europe and America, digital efficiency and high-quality delivery under the theme of "Ultimate Service for a Win-Win Future".

Sun Fangping, Senior Vice President at ZTE, delivered a welcome speech at the forum. He said: "As a leading global provider of integrated communications and information technology solutions, operating under the ecological positioning of 'Driver of Digital Economy', ZTE Global Services has introduced the brand concept of 'Ultimate Service'. We have set strategic goals to surpass industry standards, exceed customer expectations, receive zero negative service reviews, and have zero customer complaints. We are committed to strengthening the leadership in digital network deployment.

The welcome speech was delivered by Sun Fangping, SVP, ZTE Corporation.

ZTE is striving to provide global services based on industry development trends and customer value needs. With an end-to-end engineering service system as the foundation, digital tools as an accelerated engine, and an engineering service resource ecosystem as a reservoir, we aim to build a digital delivery system for customers, partners and ZTE to achieve collaborative and win-win outcomes, and create an ultimate service brand."

Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice President at ZTE, said in his welcome speech: "ZTE always prioritises customer satisfaction. With quality and compliance as cornerstones of our business, we will step up efforts on R&D and ecosystem building, and remain committed to providing innovative products and excellent services, so as to increase network value continuously."

Peng Aiguang, SVP, ZTE Corporation.

The forum centered on the three themes: "Trendsetting for a Win-Win Future", "Pragmatic Collaboration with Ultimate Delivery" and "Synergistic Development for Value Co-Creation". Participants engaged in sharing and discussing these themes.

At the end of the forum, ZTE held an award ceremony for outstanding partners. Juan Jose Nunez, Engineering Delivery Management Director of ZTE; Han Chengyan, CMO of ZTE America; Lin Fengwei, Managing Director of ZTE Mexico; Wang Zhuo, Vice President of ZTE; and Song Yulin, Vice President of ZTE, presented the awards of "Best Partner", "Best Quality Award", and "Best Service Support" to partners.

The awards ceremony at ZTE Global Services Ecosystem Forum in Mexico.

At the forum, the participants engaged in in-depth discussions and reached a consensus on strategic cooperation. ZTE will leverage this service-focused event to establish stronger connections with global partners in the field of information communication. The company aims to enhance collaboration and integration, actively advance the development of a global service platform, and work alongside its partners to consistently build a sustainable, healthy, and mutually beneficial cooperative ecosystem – essentially, a digital and intellectual rainforest.



