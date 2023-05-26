Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

VIDEO: NTT and Hirschmann Automotive - together we do great things

Helping solve manufacturing problems from anywhere.

Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 26 May 2023

Together with NTT, the automotive supplier Hirschmann Automotive has developed and implemented an innovative augmented reality solution in combination with collaboration tools from Cisco.

The approach enables the modernisation and digitalisation of maintenance and simplifies internal location-independent cooperation, which saves costs and increases efficiency.

Click here for more details.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Business Wire Mar 28, 2023

NTT Commences Sales of the Network OS Beluganos

Business Wire Apr 4, 2023

NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-based Edge and Private 5G Network Solutions to Enterprises

Channel Dec 8, 2022

Oracle, Cisco make the move to cloud gradually and securely

Channel Jan 16, 2023

Cathy Smith to leave role as SAP Africa MD

The road ahead: Top trends in automotive computing

NTT, Dimension Data announce next-generation platform for managed network services