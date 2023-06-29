Brainboard, XContent collaborate to help cloud architects, platform teams improve how they visually design, manage cloud infrastructures

Cloud innovation is emerging from all angles, with new tools, languages and open source projects being constantly launched. Organisations are constructing increasingly sophisticated applications, gaining access to a wide range of services provided by major cloud providers. However, effectively harnessing the vast potential of this ever-expanding technological landscape is easier said than done.

It may be tempting to simply allow developers to use the tools and set-ups they prefer in production. Yet, this unstructured approach leads to complexity and decisions made with good intentions today can result in significant security and compliance risks over time. Forward-thinking companies are leveraging the power of the public cloud to drive a consistent cloud operating model across their processes, people and technology.

Brainboard and XContent address these challenges by combining Brainboard’s platform, which standardises provisioning and management for cloud infrastructures, and XContent's latest service, CloudSource, which drives standardisation in the cloud industry by providing clients with advanced cloud management tools and techniques.

To celebrate the collaboration of Brainboard and CloudSource, XContent is offering an opportunity for businesses to experience the combined power of these cutting-edge solutions. Through a 14-day sponsored engagement, organisations can leverage CloudSource with Brainboard and witness the transformative impact on easy to use, easy to deploy, with security mindsets built into the offering, that will deploy architecture to the cloud in a matter of minutes instead of days.

"By offering this exclusive opportunity, we invite our customers, both new and existing, to experience the immense potential of CloudSource with Brainboard first-hand," added Danie de Lange, Managing Director at XContent. "We are committed to empowering our clients with a comprehensive cloud and innovative solution to visually design and manage cloud infrastructures that drive success in the digital era."

For more information about XContent, CloudSource and their partnership with Brainboard, please visit their website at https://xcontent.com/cloudsource-engagement/.