Omnisient recognised as leader in use of data for good at DataIQ Awards

The 11th annual DataIQ Awards ceremony was held in London.

Omnisient, which positions itself as the privacy-preserving data collaboration platform company protecting the privacy of over 150 million consumers, joined Experian, NatWest, the Data for Children Collaborative and Oxylabs as finalists for the “Data for Society” category at the 11th annual DataIQ Awards ceremony held in London.

2023 was the biggest year to date for the DataIQ Awards, with 424 entries.

Celebrating Trilateral Research’s remarkable achievement with CESIUM

The DataIQ Awards spotlighted pioneering initiatives with the esteemed “Data for Society” award, presented to Trilateral Research for its CESIUM platform. CESIUM helps with the prevention of child exploitation by providing near real-time access to crucial multi-agency data and decision support tools.

Omnisient’s case study: Unlocking credit access through innovative data use

Omnisient was selected as a finalist by a panel of data leaders from internationally recognised brands that have all have been recognised for their own outstanding achievements in the DataIQ 100 or DataIQ Awards.

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient.

The case study submitted by Omnisient for the judges’ consideration this year demonstrated how the Omnisient platform was used by a large grocery retailer partnering with leading banks to calculate credit scores using shopping behaviour to predict loan repayment. This enabled the banks to calculate credit scores for 8 million individuals lacking credit history and to identify 3.2 million among them who now qualify for affordable, life-changing credit who would have previously been denied.

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient, was present at the award ceremony and shared: “It’s such an honour to be recognised by a prestigious panel of data leaders for the impact our platform is having on society. The calibre of judges and of companies selected as finalists further affirms that our technology is addressing global needs at a global standard.”

Global recognition for Omnisient’s societal impact

Omnisient has recently received international recognition as a result of its breakthrough use of consumer data to solve societal problems, being invited to join the World Economic Forum in June 2023 as a tech pioneer to contribute to the forum’s work in growing financial inclusion and selected by leading US tech publication TechCrunch as one of the 200 start-ups worldwide having the biggest impact on society today.

The 11th Annual DataIQ awards was held on 27 September in London, UK. Click here for a full list of winners in their categories.

About the author

Julian Diaz is Omnisient’s CMO. Diaz is a B2B tech marketer for start-ups, with over 20 years of experience marketing in the USA, UK, Europe and South Africa.



