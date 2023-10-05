Xerox wins BLI 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Healthcare from Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence honours Xerox.

Xerox announced it was awarded the BLI 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Healthcare from Keypoint Intelligence. Honoured as the sole winner, Xerox achieved the top overall score among its peers, alongside the best score in the Market Vision and Demonstrated Leadership, Digital Transformation (DX) for Healthcare and MFP-related Software for Healthcare categories.

“The demands placed on our healthcare clients have never been greater, including the need to process and communicate high volumes of critical information,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice-president of global offering solutions and chief product officer at Xerox. “Through digitisation and workflow automation, we help hospitals and healthcare providers with the solutions their teams need to enable better patient outcomes.”

Xerox was celebrated by Keypoint Intelligence analysts for its vision to provide technology solutions and services that improve the efficiency and quality of patient care while reducing costs. The company’s award-winning range of consulting and managed services for healthcare providers were listed as notable contributions to Xerox’s win and include:

Digital transformation expertise in document capture, content management and workflow automation.

Xerox Health Records Automation Services, which streamlines the way patient records are stored and accessed.

Innovative Xerox Healthcare MFP Solution that combines hardware, the Xerox Share Patient Information App and Kno2 connection to securely share and store patient information from the MFP to EHR (Electronic Health Record) systems, which helps co-ordinate care, reduce costs and improve the patient experience.

MFPs with high duty cycles that can print on many media types utilised in healthcare settings.

“Between rising costs, staffing shortages, stringent regulations and shrinking reimbursements, healthcare providers of all types are facing pressures on numerous fronts,” said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Office Group. “A solutions and services partner needs to understand these challenges and be able to present customised, cost-effective answers to these thorny issues. The results of the study proved that Xerox has the products and programs to serve the needs of healthcare customers in areas from document imaging and intelligent workflow to digital transformation and health records automation.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Xerox claiming the BLI 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence earlier this year.

