Leverage Cambium Networks PON solutions for enhanced fibre network deployment

Cambium Networks has reimagined fibre deployment.

“FTTx deployments can be costly and time-consuming, with high investment costs upfront to build a fibre network. Management is often behind complex paywalls, and some networks are not being built future-proofed with a multi-gigabit future in mind,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of Cambium Networks technology.

Cambium Networks has reimagined fibre deployment to make it simple, reliable, efficient and easy to integrate with fixed wireless and WiFi. Service providers can add future-proof fibre (XGS-PON), along with GPON, to their fixed wireless network and leverage a true hybrid wireless and fibre solution with the latest in multi-gigabit technology to best fit their needs.

Cambium Networks’ Combo PON solutions seamlessly integrate with cnMaestro X cloud management and its award-winning fixed wireless, indoor/outdoor WiFi and security solutions. Internet service providers and managed service providers can select the technologies that best fit the business case and operate Cambium’s ONE Network that optimises the business case at a low total cost of ownership from a trusted equipment provider.

cnMaestro X management provides intuitive management and is designed with service providers’ specific network needs in mind. It provides a seamless, integrated customer support experience, increasing end-user satisfaction, while reducing management costs.

“The beauty of Cambium’s solution is that it allows you to streamline operations with a single pane of glass,” says Huysamen. This comprehensive, all-in-one solution integrates fibre technology with licensed and unlicensed fixed wireless, WiFi and quality of experience (QOE), all managed through ONE management system. Designed to meet network needs, this converged solution provides a seamless experience for end-users, with reliable performance and features that are easy to manage and deploy.

Benefits of the Cambium solution include:

Maximising options with multi-Gigabit XGS-PON, Gigabit GPON, or a simultaneous combination of both on the same port with Combo PON.

Standards-based platform, making it an excellent choice for greenfield deployments or GPON upgrades when paired with other standards-based OLT/ONTs.

Deploy fibre networks with greater flexibility, with indoor XGS or GPON ONTs or utilising innovative outdoor PoE-powered XGS and GPON ONTs.

Upgrade customers from Cambium wireless to fibre using the same power supply.

Optimise networks with advanced automation and zero-touch templates.

Easily provision fibre services to reduce engineering complexity and install customers faster, without adding technicians.

No sacrificing of performance, features or simplicity.

Cambium’s comprehensive portfolio of purpose-built last-mile solutions ensures seamless deployment, addressing unique challenges with the perfect fit.

Cambium’s ONE Network allows service providers to increase operational efficiency by leveraging intelligent automation across all processes. Users save deployment time and cost by using zero-touch provisioning to apply business rules automatically and consistently across their network elements. By automating processes, you will reduce troubleshooting and downtime with diagnostics, root cause analysis and adaptive self-healing. And finally, you can design, install and manage your network with automated features that take the pressure off scarce technical resources.

Cambium Networks solutions enable a securely converged network that leverages intelligent automation to simplify and optimise applications and deliver exceptional end-user experiences. In this way, broadband service providers can focus on the business rather than the network.

Huysamen says that Duxbury assists internet service providers and managed service providers to analyse their fibre deployment network needs by taking a personal approach to analysing a customer roll-out or network upgrade. “There is strong engagement with Cambium directly, and the process will always start with understanding the requirements, and completing planning work, to ensure a correctly scoped network is ultimately installed.”

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.