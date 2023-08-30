XContent Business Solutions signs three-year deal for GYDE365 to help scale Microsoft Dynamics 365 practice

XContent has a growing Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions business.

We are thrilled to announce that XContent Business Solutions, a multi-award-winning leader in Microsoft Azure Cloud and with a growing Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions business, has joined the ranks of other esteemed partners subscribing to the GYDE365 Platform. This strategic move is set to further enhance XContent's operational efficiency and customer experience within the Dynamics 365 arena.

Established in 2009, XContent has made its mark with a direct presence in Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, Geneva in Switzerland, as well as two newly-established offices in Australia and Malta.

XContent offers companies a range of comprehensive, pre-packaged Dynamics 365 CRM solutions for sales, marketing and service. It also offers tailor-made CRM solutions and specialised Dynamics 365 CRM offerings for education, property management and non-profit organisations.

Danie de Lange, Managing Director of XContent, shared insights into the company's motivation for selecting the GYDE365 Platform. "As we look to scale our Dynamics 365 business, we have been exploring technologies and processes that will enrich our customer journey and contribute to our growth. We will be adopting all Seer’s GYDE365 applications.

"GYDE365-Qualify will enable prospective clients visiting our website to effortlessly generate a concise, two-page ‘Dynamics 365 Suitability Report’, which identifies their compatibility with Dynamics 365 and offers high-level licensing requirements, as well as ballpark project cost estimates.

"GYDE365-Discover will streamline the process of capturing their detailed business information from those organisations ready to take that next step on their buying journey. With a structured, survey-driven approach, we can efficiently gather in-depth requirements without the necessity for numerous face-to-face ‘knowledge transfer’ sessions. And once a customer has completed their survey, an automated Output Report is generated, encompassing a comprehensive fit-gap analysis between our clients' needs and out-of-the-box Dynamics 365 offerings, plus detailed licensing and project estimates.

"The final phase on our GYDE365 journey will be to embed Seer’s GYDE365-Design application to streamline our Solution Design process.

"GYDE365 will provide a seamless and efficient experience for both XContent and our prospective customers. The @Seer 365 team are looking forward to helping XContent to scale their Dynamics 365 business.”