Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Sookroo replaces Roper as FNB Connect CEO

By Admire Moyo
14 Jul 2023
Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect.

First National Bank (FNB) has appointed Sashin Sookroo as CEO of FNB Connect, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Sookroo replaces Bradwin Roper, who joined mobile operator MTN as chief financial services officer in April.

With over 14 years of service to FNB, Sookroo has been instrumental in driving innovation across different business areas, including the EFT Product House and Core Banking, says the big-four bank.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB's Personal Segment, says: “Sashin’s comprehensive experience in financial services, technology and payments, coupled with his deep understanding of the FNB culture, positions him to lead FNB Connect. His appointment is in line with our efforts to enable better access to telecommunications and ICT services through our trusted digital platform.”

FNB Connect provides customers with services such as voice and data plans, smart devices, and prepaid vouches for airtime, electricity, entertainment, streaming and gaming, through FNB's digital interfaces, such as the FNB app.

It uses FNB’s platform to give customers the ability to manage their SIMs, data and voice plans, and sold almost R400 million worth of smart devices via the FNB app during the first half of 2023.

The appointment comes after FNB Connect recently signed an MVNO partnership with MTN. FNB Connect had been piggybacking on Cell C since 2015.

MTN launched its MVNO platform in 2020, in a space where Cell C had been active over the years.

According to a recent report by local market analyst firm BMIT, the collective market share of MVNOs will double in the next two to three years and account for 10-12% of mobile subscribers in five years.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

MTN signs FNB Connect as MVNO partner

Financial Apr 18, 2023

FNB Connect CEO heads to MTN

Networking Jan 19, 2023

Cell C to remain strong as Telkom invades MVNO turf

Virtualisation Apr 21, 2023

MTN signs over 30 partners in MVNO push

Networking Jan 23, 2023

MTN CEO on load-shedding: ‘We can’t put lipstick on a gorilla’

Networking Jan 23, 2023

Vodacom lands 2Africa subsea cable in ECape