DVT achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialisation for Migrating Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure

Damian Potter, Executive Head: Development, Data and Solutions, DVT.

DVT, a global software and solutions company, proudly announces it has attained the prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specialisation for Migrating Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure. This globally recognised certification serves as a testament to DVT's exceptional ability to manage and deliver world-class projects in strict alignment with the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework's audited guidelines, the company says.

The accomplishment is the result of unwavering dedication and hard work by DVT's Specialisation team, and various project teams that have been part of audited projects over the last 18 months. Their relentless efforts not only prepared the projects for this rigorous process, but also led to a significant transformation in DVT's project delivery approach, resulting in the development of a robust and replicable delivery framework known as the DVT Product Delivery Framework.

"We are thrilled to achieve the Microsoft Advanced Specialisation for Migrating Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure," said Damian Potter, Executive Head: Development, Data and Solutions at DVT. "This certification underscores our commitment to excellence and showcases our capability to deliver top-notch solutions while adhering to the highest industry standards."

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, added: “The Migrating Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernising and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. DVT clearly demonstrated that it has both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Looking ahead, DVT is firmly committed to maintaining its upward trajectory and setting new milestones. The company is already focused on achieving its next specialisation within the next four to six months and aims to accomplish a total of three specialisations by the end of its financial year. This commitment to continuous improvement and pursuit of excellence is a testament to DVT's dedication to its clients and its drive to deliver cutting-edge solutions.