Pure Storage advances data resilience with new SLA guarantee for Evergreen//One SLA-driven storage service powered by enhanced AIOps capabilities combines agility of public cloud with the security of all-flash infrastructure.

Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, announced a first of its kind ransomware recovery service level agreement (SLA) guaranteeing a clean storage environment following an attack.

Industry significance:

The growing complexity and sophistication of the current threat landscape has made cyber security incidents a matter of when, not if. According to IDC, over 90% of organisations acknowledge being attacked by malware, and of those, 87% were attacked successfully.

As cyber criminals continue to mature in their technical prowess, including the use of cutting-edge advancements in AI, organisations require the ability to control uncertainty in order to truly mitigate the risk and impact of a ransomware incident, but not at the cost of the agility needed to deliver continuous innovation.

Together with Pure Storage’s new ransomware SLA for Evergreen//One and enhanced AIOps features, enterprises can now benefit from a comprehensive data protection strategy backed by a guaranteed recovery environment and powerful ML/AI-based security capabilities, to not only future proof agility and resilience, but to speed recovery after an attack.

News highlights:

Ransomware recovery SLA: Existing and new Pure Storage Evergreen//One customers can now purchase an add-on service guarantee for a clean storage environment with bundled technical and professional services to recover from an attack with speed, simplicity and security, at scale.

Existing and new Pure Storage Evergreen//One customers can now purchase an add-on service guarantee for a clean storage environment with bundled technical and professional services to recover from an attack with speed, simplicity and security, at scale. Evergreen//One guarantees next business day window to ship clean storage arrays, 48-hours to finalise a recovery plan started at any time, data transfer rate (8 TiB/hour), as well as a professional services engineer onsite through RMA.

AIOps for modern data protection: Backed by the powerful ML/AI-driven SaaS storage management platform, Pure1, customers can now leverage AIOps for anomaly detection, data protection assessments and self-service SafeMode configuration and administration. With new self-service upgrades, authorised users can also perform fully automated and secured non-disruptive upgrades directly from Pure1.

Backed by the powerful ML/AI-driven SaaS storage management platform, Pure1, customers can now leverage AIOps for anomaly detection, data protection assessments and self-service SafeMode configuration and administration. With new self-service upgrades, authorised users can also perform fully automated and secured non-disruptive upgrades directly from Pure1. Enhanced anomaly detection enables organisations to easily identify when and where large changes to data structures occur, resulting in reduced time to recovery and minimised data loss.

New data protection assessment allows organisations to benchmark their entire Pure Storage fleet against leading data protection best practices while gaining actionable insights to achieve comprehensive data protection.

New self-service SafeMode PIN multi-factor authentication enables secure and seamless access control, faster time to value by cutting down support cycles and full control over SafeMode policies.

SLA-driven storage momentum: With a suite of six concurrent SLAs and a foundation that combines the agility and flexibility of public cloud storage with the security and performance of an all-flash infrastructure, Evergreen//One continuously improves how data is stored, mobilised and protected.

SLAs now include:

Zero planned downtime for upgrades or maintenance;

99.9999% uptime guarantee;

25% storage capacity buffer relative to usage;

Unrivalled storage performance aligned with service tier;

Energy efficiency measured by maximum number of Watts per TiB; and

Clean array next day guarantee for ransomware recovery.

Executive insight:

“The demand to achieve business outcomes faster is only becoming more critical amid the uptick in malicious cyber attacks. The latest expansion of Evergreen//One delivers data storage infrastructure with built-in resilience, empowering customers with peace of mind in addition to the flexibility, efficiency and continuous innovation Pure has guaranteed for years,” says Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience Business Unit at Pure Storage.

“Pure’s Evergreen//One offers true storage as a service that scales alongside us to meet the demands of modern, data-driven healthcare systems. With the new ransomware recovery SLA, our ability to enable the advancement of end-to-end care management, improve patient outcomes and decrease administrative costs will be bolstered by a powerful ransomware recovery strategy,” says Kendra McCormick, Senior Manager of Infrastructure Engineering at HealthEdge.

“By utilising Pure's consumption model, we are able to guide clients through uncertain times while also simplifying renewals and ensuring consistent value for their investment. With the current emphasis on sustainability, security and scalability, Pure’s Evergreen//One solution, which now includes a ransomware SLA guarantee, is able to meet the needs of our clients,” says Juan Orlandini, CTO, North America at Insight.

“Modern business objectives call for continuous data availability, which means that when data or application loss occurs, customers must be able to recover quickly with zero downtime. Our bi-directional partnership with Pure Storage enables us to offer a subscription to innovation with enterprise-class ransomware mitigation, wherein our shared customers are guaranteed reliability, speed and performance,” says Dave Russell, Vice-President, Enterprise Strategy at Veeam.

Learn more:

Evergreen//One

Blog: Evergreen//One Ransomware Recovery SLA

More news from //Accelerate:

Pure Storage announces the next generation FlashArray//X and //C R4 models, delivering global enterprises with the data agility, performance, security and cost savings needed to seamlessly and economically scale business operations with the most efficient storage product line in the industry.

Pure Storage announces the expansion of its disk replacement-focused Pure//E family of products with the all-new FlashArray//E.

AIRI//S is a ready-to-deploy NVIDIA DGX BasePOD reference architecture for AI, developed by Pure Storage and NVIDIA and including the latest FlashBlade//S storage. Pure Storage’s FlashBlade hardware portfolio is GPU Direct Storage (GDS) ready, with software enhancements delivering complete GDS support to be available in the near term, further strengthening Pure’s partnership with NVIDIA and enhancing DGX BasePOD certified solutions.

