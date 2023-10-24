On-prem vs colocation to be debated at ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit

Reducing complexity in colocation

On-prem vs colocation? Finding the right fit when it comes to data centre management is critical.

Colocation means renting space and resources from a third-party provider while on-prem involves owning and operating in-house data centre infrastructure.

ITWEB CLOUD & DATA CENTRE SUMMIT 31 October 2023 The Forum, Bryanston



Book your seat today to attend the annual ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit, on 31 October, at the Forum in Bryanston. Expert speakers will share information and insights on all aspects of cloud computing and data centres, covering both strategic and technical topics.

But weighing up the short- and long-term pros and cons, given the complexities of today’s technology and business environments, is not an easy exercise.

Understanding the benefits of colocation vs on-prem will be one of the topics of discussion at this ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit on 31 October at The Forum, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Brett Barry, sales manager at Open Access Data Centres (OADC) will give a presentation on reducing complexity in colocation.

Barry has over 30 years of experience in the ICT industry. OADC, a subsidiary of the WIOCC Group, was established in 2018 and specialises in the provision of data centre facilities and services for African organisations.

In his talk, titled “Reducing complexity in colocation”, Barry will unpack the why and the how of removing operational complexities in colocation and share practical insights on how colocation makes adopting hybrid cloud architecture more feasible.

Executive producer of the summit, Nomvuyo Tena emphasises that this topic aligns with the overarching theme of the conference. “Organisations are actively looking to optimise IT to cut costs and meet core business needs more effectively. Colocation provides an appealing solution."

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Optimisation as a catalyst to business success’, with a focus on various topics such as how cloud technologies enable global competitiveness, avoiding hidden costs of inadequate scalability and leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics for informed decision making.

Attendance is free of charge for IT professionals and decision-makers from end-user organisations that have deployed data centre and cloud solutions, products and services.

To find out more information, visit the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre event portal.