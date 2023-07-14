Lenovo Tab tablets now ready for SA channel

Three new Lenovo Tab tablets are now available in South Africa from Drive Control Corporation (DCC), the company’s official consumer distributor for South Africa. The channel now has access to the Tab P12 Pro, Tab M10 Plus and Tab M10, three excellent Lenovo tablets with unique stand-out features.

The premium Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can be seen as the leader of the pack, set to enthral users with its 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED display. With a resolution of 2 560 x 1 600 pixels (WQXGA), the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a media powerhouse, delivering not only an outstanding Corning Gorilla Glass 5 touchscreen AMOLED display, but also excellent sound with the help of four side JBL speakers with quad audio channels and Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning.

Powering this tablet is the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (up to 3.2GHz) octa-core processor with a Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. Alongside 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a microSD card slot, the Tab P12 Pro can take on any task, either in the office, on the road or at home.

The Tab P12 Pro is highly portable, with its weight starting at 565g and a thickness of only 5.63mm. It further comes with a considerable 10 200mAh integrated battery and a Nano-SIM slot that allows for mobile connectivity while travelling.

Lenovo incorporated dual microphones for the Tab P12 Pro, which offer Lower Power DSP for mid-field voice recognition. This, combined with the 8MP front facing camera with TOF Sensor (helping with presence and face detection), provide great video conferencing abilities. A 13MP autofocus and a 5MP wide angle camera round off the Tab M10 Plus’s imaging capabilities.

Included too with the Tab P12 Pro is Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3, which charges wirelessly and launches the Instant Memo app as soon as it’s removed from the tablet.

Brandon Waison, Lenovo consumer product specialist at DCC, believes the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, alongside the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus and Lenovo Tab M10, are perfect for those looking for an Android tablet to enhance their lives. “To me the standout feature on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is not only the sleek design that adds to a premium look-and-feel, but also the excellent 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED with Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lenovo has designed something special with their latest tablets,” Waison notes.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro add-on Keyboard Pack is also available from DCC.