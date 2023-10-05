Xerox named a leader in Quocirca's MPS 2023 Landscape Report

Xerox remains at the forefront of a fiercely competitive market by consistently providing clients with value and innovation through its Managed Print Services. This distinction was reaffirmed by Quocirca, a global research firm, in its most recent report: "Managed Print Services Landscape 2023 – a vendor analysis of the global MPS market." Once again, Xerox retained its top-tier leadership position, surpassing all other contenders in the industry.

According to the report: “Xerox has retained its leadership position in Quocirca’s assessment of the MPS market. It is among the most established MPS providers in the sector, with a comprehensive workplace strategy that encompasses print and digital workflow automation."

Xerox’s leadership in the market is attributed to a robust portfolio of products, services and solutions that drive hybrid workplace efficiency, security and sustainability, and are adaptable to cater to the needs of both small and large customers.

In the report, Quocirca also highlights: “Xerox particularly stands out for its data-driven approach to MPS, which is backed by comprehensive analytics, helping customers unlock opportunities to modernise their print infrastructure. Security has a central tenet to its MPS portfolio, which encompasses embedded device security and secure print solutions and conforms to zero-trust principles. Notably, Xerox was the first print vendor to achieve FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) accreditation, which standardises security assessment, authorisation and monitoring for cloud products and services.

"[Xerox] is a particularly good choice for organisations that need support in accelerating their digitisation initiatives, as well as those that are moving to more cloud-centric print environments.”

'Managed Print Services Landscape' Quocirca, March 2023

This figure represents Quocirca’s view of the competitive landscape for vendors that deliver MPS.

Market leaders. Vendors that lead the market in both strategic vision and depth of service offering. Leaders have made significant investments in their service portfolio and infrastructure and are supported by strong delivery capabilities.



Major players. Vendors that have established and proven offerings supported by demonstrable customer success.

Source: The Quocirca Managed Print Services Market Landscape, September 2023. The Quocirca Vendor Landscape is a graphical representation of Quocirca’s opinion of the market and is based on Quocirca’s scorecard methodology. This information is provided as a visual representation only and should be combined with other sources to determine the suitability of any vendor. Quocirca does not endorse any vendor, product or service. Information is based on best available resources and opinions reflect judgment at the time. All opinions are subject to change.

