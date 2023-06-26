Home

Webinar, 5 July: Fast-track your projects with Stratus

Issued by Stratus Technologies
Johannesburg, 26 Jun 2023

Challenged with complex projects, skills shortages and increasing costs?

Join Stratus and award-winning partner PCS Global to learn how you can streamline the server infrastructure and reduce the reliance on IT expertise while increasing project throughput and reducing costs.

Thirty-minute webinar

5 July, 9am BST / 10am CEST

Register now

You will learn how to:

  • Simplify complex projects;
  • Conquer skills shortages; and
  • Increase revenue and reduce deployment costs.
