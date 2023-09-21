Home

Salesforce to migrate 200 000 systems to Red Hat Enterprise Linux

By Christopher Tredger
21 Sep 2023

Salesforce will migrate its entire software estate of over 200 000 systems from CentOS Linux to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 to standardise its global hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The CRM specialist says the rapid growth of its global business led to a complex operating system environment, requiring additional maintenance and management by its infrastructure teams.

Red Hat’s CentOS Linux 7, one of two final releases of the platform, will reach end of life in June 2024. The functionality within CentOS Linux is compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Red Hat says its Enterprise Linux platform offers the necessary stability for modern IT workloads and enterprise-grade hybrid cloud deployments. It allows enables organisations to run applications anywhere and offers ease of management across on-premises and cloud environments.

With the migration to RHEL, Salesforce expects to gain more efficiency in its IT operations, enhance developer productivity and increase customer experience innovation. Its engineering teams will be able to streamline the adoption of new technologies without incurring new infrastructure demands, and will leverage Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s layered security approach.

Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering officer at Salesforce, notes, “Customer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do. With RHEL, our global IT operations will innovate faster than ever to deliver the reliable, scalable experiences our customer’s demand.”

