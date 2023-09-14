Faranani DocTec – OpenText Partner of the Year 2023

Faranani DocTec is proud to receive the OpenText Partner of the Year award for 2023! The company would like to thank the Faranani DocTec team for their hard work and dedication. This accomplishment is a testament to the team's collective efforts and commitment to excellence.

The Partner of the Year award was awarded after the recent OpenText Africa Summit, where Faranani DocTec was a platinum sponsor.

Photographed below is Sam Selepe, Sales Director at Faranani DocTec, receiving the award from Erik Moller, Director Channels EMEA, at OpenText at the partner breakfast that took place last week.

Sam Selepe and Erik Moller.

Faranani DocTec was founded in 2010 and is focused on the provision, implementation and support of enterprise information management-based solutions. Faranani DocTec is an OpenText Platinum Partner, certified as a reseller, support and services partner.

Faranani DocTec has broad and in-depth understanding through extensive experience of the implementation of OpenText Documentum and OpenText Content Suite enterprise content management platforms and the OpenText Captiva Capture document capturing solution, as well as the rest of the OpenText software solutions such as AppWorks, Documentum, Extended ECM, eDOCS, InfoArchive, Kazeon and xPressions. This broad range of tools ensures that Faranani DocTec clients have access to the latest technology and solutions that best fit their business requirement.