Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

GirlCode hackathon to centre on AI for women

By Staff Writer
01 Aug 2023
Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO.

Non-profit organisation GirlCode has announced its annual hackathon will take place on 5 and 6 August in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

The event, which takes place during Women’s Month, will highlight the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the tech industry, says GirlCode.

It has partnered with sponsors Takealot Group, Mint Group, Chenosis, Ninety One, Royal HaskoningDHV and Wunderman Thompson on this year’s hackathon.

GirlCode says it aims to provide accessibility and convenience for aspiring female software developers to participate and showcase their talents. As a result, this year’s hackathon will take place at three venue sponsors – Riversands I-Hub, Workshop 17 and iKhokha – to ensure facilities and environments are available for collaboration and innovation.

Participants will form teams of two to four individuals, working together to develop solutions that leverage AI to address pressing issues faced by women.

Teams will be given a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges on the last day of the event. The winning concept will be selected based on innovative approach, technical implication and potential impact on the lives of women.

Last year, the prize money for the winners was R60 000; however, the prize money for this year’s hackathon has not yet been disclosed.

"We believe in the power of diversity and innovation. This year's all-women hackathon under the theme ‘AI for Women' aims to empower talented minds to create a future where technology knows no gender boundaries,” says Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO.

“Together with our sponsors, we are shaping an inclusive AI landscape that drives positive change. GirlCodeHack is all about code, inspiring each other and forging a path of endless possibilities.”

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Software Jul 26, 2022

R60K up for grabs in GirlCode hackathon

Software Mar 11, 2022

Winners of GirlCode’s women-only hackathon named

After years of groundwork, ‘teenage’ Takealot targets profit

CompCom says Takealot uses anti-competitive practices

Robots versus jobs: Humans will still come out on top

Software Feb 3, 2023

South African academic weighs in on OpenAI’s ChatGPT