Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Nersa approves 4 200MW renewable energy bids

By Staff Writer
07 Jul 2023

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generation licences for five preferred bidders of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

The five preferred bidders were approved for the department’s Bid Window 6 at the regulator’s 29 June meeting.

“The five preferred bidders applied for generation licences in accordance with section 7 of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No 4 of 2006), which requires that no person may operate a generation facility without a licence issued by the energy regulator.

“Nersa analysed the applications and determined that they meet all the licensing requirements. No objections to the applications were received,” the energy regulator said today.

The preferred bidders are: Doornhoek PV, Boitumelo Solar Power Plant, Kutlwano Solar Power Plant, URSA Energy and Antlia Energy.

The sixth round of the REIPPPP Bid Window 6 is the second bid window to be procured in response to the second ministerial determination.

The Bid Window called for new generation capacity of 4 200MW, made up of 3 200MW wind energy resources and 1 000MW solar photovoltaic energy resources.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Govt hastens renewables as Eskom refutes grid collapse

Hardware Apr 26, 2023

Govt targets ‘mega’ bid window for renewables

Financial Feb 3, 2023

Renewable energy attracts SA’s coal miners

IT in Government Feb 10, 2023

‘Solar can help end load-shedding in one year’

Wind internship programme to double 2023 intake

Solar, wind account for 7.3% of SA’s energy mix