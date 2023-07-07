Nersa approves 4 200MW renewable energy bids

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generation licences for five preferred bidders of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

The five preferred bidders were approved for the department’s Bid Window 6 at the regulator’s 29 June meeting.

“The five preferred bidders applied for generation licences in accordance with section 7 of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No 4 of 2006), which requires that no person may operate a generation facility without a licence issued by the energy regulator.

“Nersa analysed the applications and determined that they meet all the licensing requirements. No objections to the applications were received,” the energy regulator said today.

The preferred bidders are: Doornhoek PV, Boitumelo Solar Power Plant, Kutlwano Solar Power Plant, URSA Energy and Antlia Energy.

The sixth round of the REIPPPP Bid Window 6 is the second bid window to be procured in response to the second ministerial determination.

The Bid Window called for new generation capacity of 4 200MW, made up of 3 200MW wind energy resources and 1 000MW solar photovoltaic energy resources.