Are you ready for Business 2030?
Faranani DocTec is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the OpenText Summit Africa 2023, taking place in Johannesburg on 6 September 2023.
Discover the key to future business growth – a focus on being human-centric, inclusive and sustainable. Join us to explore the seamless integration of information and automation. This enables you to tackle complexities head-on and transform your business with cutting-edge digital frameworks, updated protocols and modern work methodologies.
Please join us at this exclusive event to:
- Discover how to work smarter and prepare for Business 2030. Learn to bring information and automation together to re-invent with new digital fabrics, new rules and new ways to work.
- Listen to inspiring keynote speakers, experts and peers on real-world end-user cases and their outcomes and gain actionable insights to propel your organisation to new heights.
- Network with like-minded professionals who are facing the same challenges you are. Make new connections, exchange ideas and share solutions in person.
- Learn from regional industry experts and partners who understand the unique struggles you face every day.
Please contact Gopolang Sefara at gopolang.sefara@faranani.com should you be interested in attending this event. More about Faranani DocTec at www.farananidoctec.com