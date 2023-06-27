Westcon-Comstor ups digital distribution game with PartnerCentral

Louise Taute, managing director, Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

South African value-added distributor Westcon-Comstor has launched a new multivendor marketplace, PartnerCentral.

The company said this digital gateway “is a one-stop environment where partners can configure, quote and order complex hybrid solutions – software, hardware, services or a combination of all three”.

The marketplace allows partners to access intuitive data insights (including descriptive analytics) that, according to Westcon-Comstor, help to simplify the procurement of services and products.

The company said PartnerCentral was established to support its Partner Success methodology, based on empowering partners with more automation, better insights and a simplified sales life cycle.

Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We believe we are creating the perfect gateway to Partner Success, where users (partners) can better understand their customers’ product life cycles and be more responsive.

“The PartnerCentral marketplace keeps users in mind and focuses on providing access to educational resources, digital tools and data-driven processes essential to Partner Success,” Taute added.

According to the distributor, the PartnerCentral marketplace is designed to accelerate and simplify the move to the cloud and "as a service" business models.

Rakesh Parbhoo, CTO, Westcon-Comstor, added: "With PartnerCentral, we're building on the business transformation journey we have been on for the last five years, shifting to the second wave of a more automated, digital engagement. In doing this, we are giving our partners the support they need to evolve their offerings at the right time and at the right pace. We need to give them the tools to succeed and ensure they have access to data and educational resources they need to serve their customers in a changing and demanding market.”