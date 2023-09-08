iOCO becomes African partner for Jedox EPM software

Andrew Bale, head of global partnerships at Jedox.

Jedox, Germany-based provider of performance management software, has appointed iOCO Software Distribution as its African channel partner.

According to Jedox, it serves 2 500 organisations acrosss 140 countries and South Africa is its biggest market in Africa. Its s enterprise performance management (EPM) SaaS platfom helps customers with budgeting, planning, forecasting and reporting, giving them real-time insight into their data while simplifying complex financial processes.

iOCO will primarily target midsize and large enterprise companies, but it says any organisation spending too much time managing dozens of disconnected Excel files in their planning process is a potential customer.

According to MarketsAndMarkets research, the EPM market is growing at 7% annualised across the 2022 through 2027 period globally.

“We expect similar rates across the continent and within South Africa,” says Andrew Bale, head of global partnerships at Jedox.

“By leveraging the expertise of iOCO Software Distributions' experienced team in this region, we can ensure that our customers have access to the best possible support when implementing and using our products.”



Ziaad Suleman, chief commercial officer at iOCO's parent EOH, says, "We are delighted to be working with Jedox on this venture as part of our vision for enabling digital transformation through innovative technologies.”

Bale adds that Jedox and iOCO Software Distribution are focused “on investments to make initial, joint customers successful in their transition to Jedox EPM solutions.”

Customers will also have access to AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics technology solutions.