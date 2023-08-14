Comms dept acting DG takes up post permanently

Nonkqubela Thathakahle Jordan-Dyani has taken up the post of DG at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. (Photograph by DCDT)

Nonkqubela Thathakahle Jordan-Dyani has been appointed director-general (DG) of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

Jordan-Dyani’s appointment was announced in a post-Cabinet statement, which notes it is subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant clearance.

The DG’s appointment comes after the DCDT revealed in April that it looks to speed-up the process of filling its vacant DG post − the most senior public servant after the minister and deputy minister.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the department welcomed the DG’s appointment, saying: “Team DCDT couldn’t have asked for a better vote of confidence in women excellence during this Women’s Month than the appointment of Ms Jordan-Dyani, and further pledges its full support for the new director-general and wishes her well.”

Jordan-Dyani is no stranger to the DG role, having served in acting capacity over the last few years.

Prior to Jordan-Dyani, the last official to hold the permanent communications DG post was Robert Nkuna, who moved from the DCDT to join the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in July 2020.

Nkuna served as DG in the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services from 2016, and into its subsequent reconfiguration as the DCDT in 2018.

According to the department’s website, Jordan-Dyani is leading the department on digital transformation policies and strategies.

It notes she is a public servant with more than 20 years in the public sector, 13 of which have been in senior management.

Jordan-Dyani holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts from the University of Fort Hare and Bachelor of Arts Honours: international relations (politics and international law) from Rhodes University. She also holds certificates in telecommunications policy, regulation and management from Wits University, and a digital transformation strategy certificate from the University of Cambridge.

In addition, Jordan-Dyani has served in various national and international bodies in a number of capacities, including co-chairperson of the Universal Postal Union’s congress committee on strategy, chairperson of the African Telecommunications Union council, alternative representative on the inter-governmental assembly for the NEPAD ICT programme, and deputy chairperson of South African Women in ICT.