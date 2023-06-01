Absolute Hosting successfully completes data centre migration to Africa Data Centres

Absolute Hosting, which positions itself as a leading provider of web hosting and cloud services, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its data centre migration to Africa Data Centres. The decision to partner with Africa Data Centres was driven by their reputation as one of only two tier four data centres in South Africa, offering uncompromised physical security, state-of-the-art facilities and improved redundancy.

Africa Data Centres' JHB 2 Data Centre provides an ideal environment for Absolute Hosting's infrastructure, ensuring enhanced reliability and performance for its clients. With advanced security measures in place, including 24/7 monitoring and robust access controls, the migration to Africa Data Centres reinforces Absolute Hosting's commitment to safeguarding its clients' data.

One of the key benefits of this migration is the improved connectivity and network performance for Absolute Hosting's clients. Africa Data Centres offers free peering with Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) and free remote peering with NAPAfrica, resulting in significantly lower latency and faster data transfers. This upgrade in network connectivity ensures a seamless user experience and supports the growing demands of Absolute Hosting's customer base.

"We are thrilled to have completed the migration to Africa Data Centres; their tier four data centre facilities, unmatched physical security and outstanding network connectivity were crucial factors in our decision. Africa Data Centres has proven to be an exceptional partner, exceeding our expectations with their support and expertise," says Jade Benson, MD at Absolute Hosting.

With the successful migration to Africa Data Centres, Absolute Hosting is poised to provide even greater reliability, scalability and performance to its clients. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to delivering top-notch hosting solutions and exceptional customer service.