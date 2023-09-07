Alfahive, Wolfpack Information Risk join forces in strategic partnership for cyber risk automation

The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies.

Alfahive and Wolfpack Information Risk are excited to jointly unveil a strategic partnership. Alfahive is a new-age cyber risk automation start-up that provides organisations with a SaaS platform to automate the assessment, quantification and prioritisation of cyber risks. Wolfpack Information Risk is a renowned name in the cyber security industry, providing advisory, training and consulting services based in South Africa. This collaboration will bring together cutting-edge technology and deep cyber security domain expertise to drive automation in cyber risk management.

With its unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch cyber security services, Wolfpack Information Risk has solidified its position as a trusted partner for numerous organisations seeking to fortify its digital infrastructure. Alfahive, on the other hand, has garnered recognition for its state-of-the-art technology platform that addresses the ever-evolving challenges of cyber risk management.

"Teaming up with Wolfpack Information Risk aligns perfectly with our commitment to modernising cyber risk management by leveraging new-age technology," said Anil Gandharve, President and Co-CEO at Alfahive. "This partnership amplifies our capabilities, enabling us to reach a broader market and leverage the deep domain expertise of the Wolfpack team."

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies, drawing on Wolfpack Information Risk's extensive experience in full end-to-end information risk service that accommodates community, company and country risks, including human risk, system risk, policy risk and geographical/regional risk, along with Alfahive's prowess in automating cyber risk management for organisations to boost their productivity.

"Our approach is to take the complexity out of information security. This starts with understanding specific cyber risks and the controls required to mitigate these risks," said Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack.



For more information about Wolfpack Information Risk and Alfahive, please visit www.wolfpackrisk.com and www.alfahive.com respectively.