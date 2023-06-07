Another nuclear honour for Prof Bismark Tyobeka

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, NWU Principal and Vice Chancellor.

With efficient, sustainable solutions needed more than ever to address global energy problems, the North-West University’s (NWU) principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, continues to distinguish himself as a leading nuclear expert.

Prof Tyobeka has been appointed as a member of the Nuclear Engineering Advisory Council (NEDAC) at North Carolina State University (NCSU) in the USA.

“This is in recognition of your stature within the nuclear science and engineering community and your contributions to these fields. It is also in acknowledgement of your help and support to the nuclear engineering department at NCSU in its co-operation activities with different organisations and institutions in South Africa, as well as with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” said Dr Kostadin Ivanov, distinguished professor of nuclear engineering and head of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at NCSU.

NEDAC provides observations, advice, feedback and support to the NCSU’s Department of Nuclear Engineering.

Prof Tyobeka expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that expertise is shared for the betterment of all.

