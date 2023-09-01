Data redefined: Commvault Connections highlights evolution of data protection, power of cross-vendor collaboration

Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa.

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise data management and data protection, once again hosts its highly anticipated Connections Live annual event in Johannesburg at the Houghton Hotel on 5 September 2023. The event brings together industry leaders, partners, local and international experts and customers to explore the theme: “Data Protection Redefined”, covering the latest advancements in modern data protection and Commvault’s industry-leading “active defence” and cyber resiliency capabilities.

“This year, we are pleased to welcome four of our key alliance partners to share the event with us: Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Pure Storage and Exagrid. For customers, this presents a unique opportunity to see Commvault and our partners in action, see the coverage of our combined ecosystem and showcase the power of collaboration in addressing data protection and the evolving threat of cyber crime,” says Kate Mollett, Regional Director of Africa at Commvault and keynote speaker at the Connections Live event.

Each partner will have the opportunity to present at the event to showcase the bi-directional integration between Commvault and leading solutions. A panel will discuss the challenges facing the customer community and how Commvault, together with its partners, can solve for them, with case studies as reference. Commvault Regional Sales Engineering Leader, Nizar Elfarra, will explore the field of “active defence” and what it means for businesses, as well as how to secure, defend and recover with Commvault. The event also includes a welcome and keynote address by online content creator and renowned broadcast journalist Aki Anastasiou.

“Connections, as the name suggests, allows us to connect with our customer and partner community and be able to actively demonstrate the new features of our platform, including cyber resiliency solutions like Threatscan and Risk Analysis. We have evolved alongside the threat landscape, and Gartner recently recognised us as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 12th year in a row. This event allows us to showcase our success as well as our strategy and roadmap for the coming year,” says Mollett.

Commvault Connections Live 2023 will deliver insight into the future of innovation in the use of data and its role in safe-guarding businesses while advancing their operational success, offering unparalleled learning opportunities and the chance to explore ground-breaking advancements in data protection and security. Register for the event here.