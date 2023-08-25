BCX, Pinnacle scoop top Commvault partner awards

Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa.

Cloud data protection services and solutions provider Commvault hosted its 2023 SADC Partner Awards in Houghton, Johannesburg, this week and named BCX as its partner of the year, and Pinnacle as distributor of the year.

Other winners included Storvault (MSP Partner of the Year), Data Management Professionals (Metallic Partner of the Year), Huawei Southern Africa (ISV Partner of the Year), and Data Sciences Corporation (Deal of the Year).

Samantha Naicker, Commvault brand manager at Pinnacle, was named channel salesperson of the year, and Tommy Ferreira, business development consultant at Data Sciences Corporation, was recognised as channel sales engineer of the year.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa said, “We understand that our partners are not just stakeholders but integral members of our extended family. The Partner Awards serve as a platform to spotlight their accomplishments and acknowledge the pivotal role they have played in shaping our journey.”

According to Commvault, the awards symbolise accomplishment, and demonstrate the power of collaboration and its role in fuelling success.

This collaboration is key to successful navigation of challenges that typify the data management landscape, the company added.

“From Partner of the Year to Deal of the Year, each achievement is a testament to the incredible power of partnership and collective effort. These awards truly reflect the drive of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond to drive transformation and create a tangible impact in the world of data management,” said Mollett.