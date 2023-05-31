ETS launches Oracle Cloud Business Unit

Specialised infrastructure, database, software and integration company and Oracle partner ETS has launched an Oracle Cloud Business Unit to help enterprises move to the Oracle Cloud.

Grant McClymont, Executive of ERP and Enterprise Applications at ETS, says the new focus on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is an evolution of ETS’s traditional role as an on-premises systems and technology reseller, implementation and support provider.

McClymont says while some businesses are choosing to keep their core business applications on-premises, cloud adoption is increasing in South Africa. “Moving IT workloads to the cloud offers customers cost and performance gains in this tight economic climate. As both sovereignty and security issues are better understood and addressed, the C-level is recognising that as part of a larger digital transformation strategy, moving to the cloud can assist in meeting both business and IT goals,” he says.

ETS has invested heavily over the past year in upskilling and certifying its team to leverage its Oracle experience to help clients migrate their on-premises workloads to the Oracle Cloud.

McClymont notes: “Although Oracle may have been a late starter in cloud computing, they have caught up and continue to innovate with their second-generation cloud architecture.”

Oracle has been recognised as a visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services, and major enterprises such as Uber, Vodafone, Toyota and Mazda are using Oracle to modernise their businesses.

With the arrival of an Oracle Cloud region in South Africa, local concerns about security, data sovereignty and availability have been addressed. McClymont says: “When Oracle landed their data centre in South Africa late last year, that took away fears around where the data is sitting. Two of the biggest local hurdles are sovereignty and security, so now local organisations don't need to worry about that.”

McClymont says: “We are aligning our deep infrastructure and technology understanding of on-premises environments to ensure customer environments are correctly provisioned and architected to suit our customers’ needs. Because we understand our current clients and what their workloads are about, it’s easier for us to help them migrate and manage their environments in the cloud.”

He notes that one of the key advantages of using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is lower cost: “Many customers look at storage costs but overlook the associated ingress and egress charges. Most cloud ingress cost is free, but egress has charges, which can cause significant cost once an organisation is working with documents, such as customer invoices or big data analytics. With Oracle, there is a free allocation for data flowing in and out, as well as lower costs for storage and per CPU per hour.”

IDC studied the value that organisations using OCI received and concluded that they realised discounted benefits worth US$5 million per organisation per year.

ETS will help customers achieve the full benefit of moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through its OCI Managed Services, OCI Migration services and OCI Database backup and DR. ETS uses a five-step process to migrate applications to the cloud: migration preparation and business planning; portfolio discovery and planning; detailed design; migration and validation; and operate and optimise.

ETS will continue to invest in the cloud arena and expand into Oracle Cloud Applications.