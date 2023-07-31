Commvault and AWS tighten bond to to simplify cloud migration

AWS and Commvault strengthen partnershiop to ease workload migration to the cloud.

Enterprise data protection company Commvault has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV (Independent Software Vendors) Workload Migration Program, designed to support software partners that have an SaaS offering on AWS to drive and deliver workload migrations.

Affiliation to the ISV migration program enables Commvault to leverage the AWS Service Ready Program, established to help AWS partners with access to benefits such as marketing resources and funding.

Commvault’s backup and recovery solution has also been validated as AWS Graviton, AWS PrivateLink, and Amazon Linux-ready.

According to AWS and Commvault, inclusion in these programs accelerates customers’ cloud migration and provides assurance that Commvault’s backup and recovery solution has been validated by AWS Partner Solution Architects.

Through the ISV workload migration program customers can accelerate their migration to AWS through promotional credits and enhanced technical guidance and support.



The companies stated that Commvault’s native support for AWS services, automation, and cost-optimisation capabilities simplify cloud operations and provide protection and recoverability at a lower total cost of ownership.

Michael Fasulo, director of product management at Commvault, said, “It's tight collaboration and joint innovation like this that make it possible for Commvault and AWS to provide modern, cost-optimised, cloud-first data protection for AWS workloads.”

Hitesh Kumeria, global lead, AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, added: “With the addition of Commvault to our ISV Workload Migration Program and their attainment of multiple Service Ready Program designations, we are doubling down on our commitment to jointly solving our customers’ data challenges and delivering a clear path to the cloud.”