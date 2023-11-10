Acronis unveils MSP Academy

Cyber protection firm Acronis has launched an online MSP Academy to help managed services providers (MSPs) and individuals gain cyber security skills and knowledge.

Acronis, a Swiss company with global presence, says there is a growing disparity between technological advancements and the skill sets of service providers.

Its academy addresses common challenges faced by MSP, such as starting and marketing a managed services business, running it successfully, and improving the technical efficiency of MSP technicians.

The MSP Academy offers vendor-neutral training across various cyber security topics, as well as free, on-demand Acronis training and certification programmes. Existing partners gain full access to Acronis education resources.

The participants can choose between a customised education experience, or a structured learning path, with six modules ranging from three to seven minutes each, and an examination that participants can take to receive a Credly badge.

Acronis plans to introduce hybrid boot camps in collaboration with cloud solutions distributors, and to provide hybrid and offline multilingual training options, which will be available worldwide.