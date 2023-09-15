Home

Save the dates: ISACA SA Chapter conference, 5-12 October

By Staff Writer
15 Sep 2023

ISACA South Africa Chapter is hosting its annual conference and workshops from 5 to 12 October at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

Under the theme 'The Digital Dilemma', the main conference will be held on October 9 and 10.

We live in an uncertain, volatile and complex world, according to ISACA, and there is a need for digital trust professionals who understand the evolving risks faced by the business, and IT departments in particular, and know how to manage them.

A pre-event workshop focusing on robotic process automation (RPA) and its security implications is scheduled for 5 and 6 October.

There is also a two-day workshop after the event, on 11 and 12 October, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on security operations.

As a global non-profit organisation, ISACA provides independent guidance, certifications and education to IT professionals and enterprises in the areas of IT governance, security, audit, and risk management.

The SA Chapter’s objective with this event is to contribute to the knowledge base that promotes leadership in technology, information, and cyber security, as well as governance, risk, and innovation in South Africa. The conference aims to encourage new ways of thinking and set a platform that provokes collaborative conversations with action-planning.

For more information and to register, folow the link to the ISACA SA Chapter Conference website.

* ITWeb is a media partner of the ISACA SA Chapter Conference 2023.

