Top ICT tenders: Broadband Infraco to buy telecoms licence

Broadband Infraco’s mandate is to expand the availability and affordability of access to electronic communications.

With government departments and state-owned entities still coming to terms with the impact of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal has become more cautious.

As a result, this week’s top tenders feature a mix of advertisements for essential and niche requirements.

Broadband Infraco fits into the former category with its request for the sale and transfer of an individual electronic communications services (I-ECS) licence.

The company notes the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) granted and issued it an individual electronic communications network services (I-ECNS) licence in October 2008. This licence allows it to rollout and operate a physical network and enter into commercial arrangements with other licensees to allow them to use the network.

However, the licence does not allow it to provide services to customers over its own or somebody else’s network.

Accordingly, Broadband Infraco requires an I-ECS licence to fulfil its statutory mandate. It is requesting that any entities that hold a valid, unencumbered I-ECS licence that is in good standing with ICASA, contact it regarding the sale and transfer of such a licence.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint an internet service provider. The department requires the contract provide for the initial requirement as well as different upgrade options, thereby allowing it to upgrade bandwidth utilisation without having to change the contract. However, it reserves the right to decide if and when to upgrade, and which of the upgrade options to implement.

The Western Cape Department of Health is advertising for the supply, delivery, implementation and servicing of a clinical web-based software system. This will enable it to audit enhanced recovery after surgery guidelines at Groote Schuur Hospital in an interactive way.



The Department of Public Works is calling for the supply of consumer information and data services. The department will make use of the data provided to conduct company screening and background screening on personnel to mitigate the risk of employing companies and officials who are not security competent and may pose a threat to its functionality.



The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries requires a service provider for the provision, maintenance and updating of an online e-legislation portal on its website. The overall objective is to provide a user-friendly, comprehensive and updated online information resource that will improve access to environmental legislation for the Environmental Management Inspectorate, regulated community and the public in general.



The SABCwishes to appoint a service provider to do an assessment of its current and future ERP requirements and provide a recommendation on the best solution for the organisation. It notes its current SAP ERP system supports various key business processes and has been configured and enhanced over the years to ensure it is aligned to changing business requirements, relevant legislation as well as SABC policies and procedures.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) invites proposals for the provision of services for SAP Business One implementation and upgrade. The request is for four companies located around Gauteng and North West that are supported by the CSIR.



The Agricultural Research Council is advertising for the supply and maintenance of ICT desktop equipment to all its offices country-wide. The council estimates it will need 2 223 laptops, 80 printers, eight data projectors, 50 LED monitors and 16 Apple iPads.



Eskom is inviting bids for the installation of integrated access control at Hendrina power station. The utility notes the physical access control system currently in use is a manual system in which details of employees, visitors and contractors are manually recorded and stored. The proposed change entails the addition of an electronic access control system, which utilises biometric card and card/PIN, at the north, south and coal gate. This system will ensure only authorised personnel are allowed into the station and an audit trail of access to the station is available.



KwaZulu-Natal’s Provincial Treasury is looking for information on an audit management system. The department says its internal audit unit seeks a tool to improve the visibility, efficiency and consistency of audits across all KZN provincial departments, entities and municipalities.



New tenders

Departmentof Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint an internet service provider, from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029.

Compulsory briefing: 9 November

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DAL RRD 0019(2023/2024)

Information: Samuel Mothoane, Tel: 012 319 6080, E-mail: SamuelM@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 November 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Department of Health, Western Cape

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, implementation and servicing of a clinical web-based software system based on an enhanced recovery after surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital for a three-year period. It requires the option to extend the contract for an additional two years, subject to supplier performance and departmental prescripts, at the sole discretion of the department.

Tender no: GSH:PT167/2023

Information: Zola Mdlalo, Tel:021 404 6397; E-mail: zola.mdlalo@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 November 2023

­­Tags: Software, medical software, services, support and maintenance, hosting

Broadband Infraco

The company invites offers to sell and transfer an individual electronic communications services I-ECS licence to Broadband Infraco.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 317

Information: Keletso Phiri, Tel:011 235 1848; E-mail: Keletso.Phiri@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 22 November 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, telecommunications licence, individual electronic communications services, i-ECS

Department of Public Works

The department is calling for the supply of consumer information and data services for a period of three years.

Tender no: HP23/012GS

Information: Mannukoana Ramotheba, Tel: 012 406 1800, E-mail: mannukoana.ramotheba@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 November 2023

­Tags: Services, services, data services

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

A service provider is sought for the provision, maintenance and updating of an online e-legislation (legislation reference) portal on the department’s website for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DFFE - T012 (23/24)

Information: SCM Officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 November 2023

­Tags: Software, portals, services, support and maintenance, website

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider to do an assessment of its current and future ERP requirements and to provide a recommendation on the best solution for the organisation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP/FIN/2023/31

Information: Hlabane, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 November 2023

­Tags: Software, ERP, enterprise resource planning, services, professional services, consulting

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR invites proposals for the provision of services for SAP Business One implementation and upgrade.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3603/14/11/2023

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel:012 841 2911; E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 14 November 2023

­­Tags: Software, ERP, enterprise resource planning, services

Agricultural Research Council

The council is advertising for the supply and maintenance of ICT laptops for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 November

Tender no: ARC/13/11/2023

Information: Musa Patrick Zondo, Tel: 012 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 4 December 2023

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility

Eskom

Bids are invited for the installation of integrated access control at Hendrina power station.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 November

Tender no: MPHEN10924GX

Information: Tebatso Lewele, Tel: 013 269 3615, E-mail: leweletm@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 December 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, access control, biometrics

Request for information

Provincial Treasury, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department is looking for information on an audit management system.

Tender no: BID 1248/2023-F

Information: Thandeka Dube, Tel:033 897 4440; E-mail: thandeka.dube@kzntreasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 November 2023

­Tags: Software, audit, audit management