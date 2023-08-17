Zoho charts workforce growth for SA market

Andrew Bourne, Zoho regional manager for Africa.

Indian-based software firm Zoho plans to double its local workforce within a matter of months, says Hyther Nizam, president for Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This comes as the company says it has grown its staff complement by 35% this year.

“We just opened our Joburg office and we are on a hiring spree,” said Nizam yesterday, on the sidelines of the company’s annual “Zoholics: South Africa” user conference.

“We’re in the process of hiring a lot more employees,” noted Andrew Bourne, Zoho regional manager for Africa.

Founded in 1996, Chennai-headquartered Zoho is a multinational technology company that makes software and web-based business tools. It is best known for the online Zoho Office Suite.

According to Zoho, more than 500 000 companies of varying sizes and industries rely on it for help with their business operations and digitalising.

On the African continent, it has teams stationed in offices across eight countries.

In South Africa, the company opened its second local office in Johannesburg in the first quarter of this year, after its flagship office on the continent was set up in Cape Town in 2021.

The company says since opening locally, its staff contingent consists of 23 employees across sales, pre-sales, technical support and customer services.

Zoho saw its revenue grow by 73% in South Africa in 2022, it revealed yesterday.

“Factors like new-age hybrid work arrangements, changing employee preferences and macro-economic conditions in South Africa have influenced technology priorities for businesses. As a result, we’re seeing an uptake in adoption of Zoho Workplace, our unified enterprise collaboration platform, amid other offerings,” said Nizam.

South Africa is among the top markets within the 83 MEA countries in which it operates, he added. Other key regional markets are Israel, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.