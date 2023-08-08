Investment in employee experience, cloud, AI drives improved customer experience, NTT report shows Ninety-three percent of organisations based in the MEA region agree, better EX will directly affect their net profit; 94% say the same about CX.

Investment in employee experience, cloud and AI drives improved customer experience, new NTT report shows.

NTT, which positions itself as a leading IT infrastructure and services company and parent company of Dimension Data, has today launched its 2023 Global Customer Experience Report, which reveals that customer experience (CX) remains a top C-suite priority, with 91% of organisations now having a named C-suite executive responsible for this business area. At the same time, employee experience (EX) has risen in importance to become a top-three priority for CEOs.

The report found that the majority of organisations agree that improvements in CX (94%) and EX (93%) will directly affect their net profit. However, there is room for improvement, as almost 75% of organisations agree that CX and EX are currently a weak link for them, leading to a negative impact on their business. The data reveals that top-performing organisations are almost twice as likely as others to be in an advanced state of digitalisation. Cloud-based technologies and AI, automation and machine learning feature prominently in these top performers’ CX and EX strategies.

Other key findings from the report include:

Globally, cloud technology tops the list of solutions that will reshape future CX capabilities, ranked ahead of AI (in second place) and predictive analytics.

Top performers are already prioritising AI, whereas it remains part of a three-year plan for most other organisations.

Only 60% of organisations say their CX strategy is fully aligned with their business strategy, and 44% report full alignment for their EX strategy (compared with 74% and 58% of top performers, respectively).

In MEA, over two-thirds (71%) of CX interactions will still require some form of human support in the near future, re-emphasising the importance of EX in enabling employees with the right tools and knowledge no matter where they work.

Ninety-eight percent of MEA organisations agree – 44% strongly – that evolving work and employee engagement models are driving new technology demands.

Top performers are nearly three times more likely than under-performers to fully involve their cyber security teams in CX and EX technology decisions.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed an increasing link between CX and EX, and the need for them to be addressed through technology. Our data shows that companies that invest in technologies to improve CX and EX are significantly more likely to stay ahead of the curve, not just in financials, but also in customer and employee satisfaction,” said Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice-President, Managed Network and Collaboration Services at NTT.