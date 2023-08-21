JD Group to distribute, sell TCL TVs in South Africa

Global consumer electronics company TCL Electronics has appointed South African electronics retailer JD Group to distribute its TVs to local consumers.

The partnership means consumers can purchase TCL products at Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp stores nationally.

Ryan Curling, marketing manager of TCL South Africa, says in under two years the company has secured distribution deals with Takealot and PnP Hyper, and plans to expand into other retail channels soon.

TCL, a Chinese company headquartered and listed in Hong Kong, has been the pioneer in Mini LED TV technology. According to Omdia’s 2022 Global TV sets report, TCL is the global Top 2 TV brand, while its large size TVs remained No.1 in global 98-inch TV market share. Omdia, which provides quarterly analysis of the global TV supply chain, also ranks TCL as the number one Android TV and Google TV brand worldwide.

TCL says its products can seamlessly integrate with smart home ecosystems, and innovative display technology and audio capabilities differentiate the TCL brand from its competitors.

Curling says the brand is already present in many SADC countries, including Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and long established in Madagascar and Mauritius. There are also plans to expand into the home appliances market, beginning with the launch of a washing machine ranger later this year.

TCL will unveil its new range of products during a global product launch on its YouTube channel, @TCLElectronics, on on 29 August, 14:00 CEST.