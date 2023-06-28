MTN signs FNB Connect as MVNO partner

FNB and MTN have announced a strategic network collaboration aimed at accelerating access to telecommunications and internet services for FNB Connect.

FNB Connect is the big-four bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which has been piggybacking on Cell C’s network since it was launched in 2015.

MTN launched its MVNO platform in 2020, a space where Cell C had been playing over the years.

According to a recent report by local market analyst firm BMIT, the collective market share of MVNOs will double in the next two to three years and account for 10-12% of mobile subscribers in five years.

As the MVNO market in South Africa continues on a growth trajectory, Telkom earlier this year announced plans to launch its own MVNO platform.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, says: “We are pleased to join forces with MTN to deliver even greater value to all our customers.

“This collaboration is consistent with our efforts to leverage reliable network infrastructure in the market, to accelerate our delivery of cost-effective data and voice plans and other ICT services. Telecoms and ICT services are central to the integrated value propositions we offer our customers across financial and lifestyle services.

“Reliable connectivity is a powerful enabler for individuals, families and businesses. In the months ahead, we will expand our range of services by introducing more cost-effective and tailored solutions for both individual and business customers. This includes IOT [internet of things) solutions that empower businesses to improve efficiency and productivity. We will also offer fibre, 5G and LTE for faster internet speeds and reliable connectivity for both residential and commercial customers," adds Celliers.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi says: "The partnership is part of our broader efforts to support MVNOs and other institutions that recognise the value of connectivity and internet services for their customers.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both FNB and MTN, which have been instrumental in innovation in the South African market and is a further endorsement for MTN as the network of networks.

"By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a truly exceptional network experience for FNB Connect users, while also enabling access to a broader range of ICT services, beyond just connectivity, for FNB customers. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the South African telecommunications and financial services landscape.”