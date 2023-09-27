Nclose announces partnership with Silverfort, deploying agentless multi-factor authentication to sensitive resources in organisation This partnership will give South African businesses the necessary capabilities to deploy MFA and authorisation capabilities where they see fit.

Stephen Osler, Co-founder and Business Development Director, Nclose.

Nclose, which positions itself as one of South Africa’s leading cyber security service providers, has partnered with leading expert in multi-factor authentication (MFA), Silverfort. Nclose looked at rapidly addressing a problem that many of their clients were suffering from, which was implementing agentless MFA in places not thought possible. This led to the partnership with Silverfort, an Israeli-built company founded by three former Israel Defence Force veterans of the 8 200 elite cyber unit. Silverfort’s ability to deploy MFA rapidly in hard-to-implement places and a solid understanding of the South African market fitted perfectly into the identity of Nclose while also solving a necessary problem.

“It’s not often we come across technology that solves a problem as easy as Silverfort does, especially a problem many of our clients are having,” says Stephen Osler, Co-founder and Business Development Director, Nclose. “Silverfort extends agentless multi-factor authentication to places that were not possible before, such as your SSH, RDP, VPN, admin access tools and legacy applications, etc, which is phenomenal for us and our clients that need MFA enforced through active directory where needed. We have already had numerous clients onboard with Silverfort in a very short time and their capabilities would be delivered by our already established identity management team. Silverfort also has a strong local presence and understanding of engaging with our clients, and their onboarding process is quick, efficient and effective,” adds Osler.

What can South African businesses expect? Silverfort's technology integrations enable organisations to seamlessly incorporate the capability to envisage, identify, thwart and react to identity-based attacks within their existing technology frameworks. Partnering with Nclose provides extended and supplemented engineering capabilities within its suite of managed security services. Lastly, this partnership also solves a problem in the market of having an MFA tool that can be deployed to any sensitive resource in an organisation managed by an experienced and dedicated team.

“We’re excited to be working with the Nclose team to solve the key identity security challenges their clients are facing today. As the identity attack surface grows, it’s more important than ever that organisations can extend security controls across their entire environment to protect their critical assets and systems. A vital benefit to this is the level of visibility they can gain into their entire identity infrastructure, including highly targeted – and difficult to manage – non-human identities like service accounts. Our partnership with Nclose will bring us one step further to help organisations in South Africa overcome identity security challenges quickly and easily,” says Leslie Bois, VP Global Channels, Silverfort.